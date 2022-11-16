After School Satanic Club to be held at Golden Hills Elementary School in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance will be holding an after-school club dedicated to science and community projects at Golden Hills Elementary School beginning December 5th. The club, known as the After School Satanic Club, will take place from 3:25 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the school's cafeteria.

According to a flyer for the club, the Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance aims to teach children critical thinking skills and problem-solving skills, creative expression, compassion, and personal sovereignty. The flyer also carries a statement from the temple regarding the conversion of children.

"The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit. After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, the Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves. All After School Satan Clubs are based on activities centered around the Seven Fundamental Tenets, and emphasize a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious worldview."

The Tehachapi Unified School District sent a letter to parents informing them of the after-school club. In the letter, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson explains that the district is unable to discriminate against the religious group that is the Satanic Temple, however, it also does not condone the temple's actions.

"To provide some necessary context, the District has long-held policies and procedures in place which allow varied community groups to use our publically-funded facilities outside of the school day," the letter read, in part. "This is a common practice among school districts around the state and nation. Religious groups are among those that the District has allowed to rent our facilities over the years."

The letter continued to explain the permittance of events such as the After School Satan Club and flyers promoting them before saying "by law, the District cannot discriminate among groups wishing to use TUSD facilities or distribute flyers to students based on viewpoint."

"It is very important to note that the District does not endorse any of the groups or content affiliated with groups that host after school events on District property," the Tehachapi Unified School District said in the same letter. "It is also important to note that the ASSC is not a District approved student club."

The After School Satan Club is planned to be held on December 5th, January 9th, February 6th, March 3rd, April 10th, and May 1st.

This is a developing story.