AGM holds job fair to help with unemployment numbers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of people in Kern County are without work according, to the state’s latest unemployment numbers. AGM community partners held a job fair Friday from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Four Points Sheraton to help with that issue.

Jen Bowden, event and marketing coordinator, cannot stress enough what this event means for the community.

“I feel that there’s a lot of businesses suffering. Especially local businesses suffering that they don't have enough employees to keep things moving the way they’d like,” said Bowden.

Many companies attended including, Dryers, The Bakersfield Police Department, and even State Farm. Companies are encouraged people to come out and show up with their resumes.

Unemployment numbers from June show 41,200 people without jobs in Kern County from June, up from the 37,700 from May. June this year was much different from the same time last year where 60 thousand people were unemployed.

In the 6 pm newscast, 23ABC will talk with businesses that need people, from insurance to tow truck companies.