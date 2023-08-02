Air Supply, Little River Band to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Soft rock duo Air Supply will be performing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Thurs, Aug 17.

Air Supply was formed by musicians Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock in Australia in 1975. The band is best known for its songs "All Out of Love," "Lost in Love," "Every Woman in the World," "Here I Am," "The One That You Love," "Sweet Dreams," "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," and "Even the Nights Are Better."

Air Supply will be performing at the Fox Theater as part of its "Lost in Love Experience" tour. Joining them for the show is the Australian rock band Little River Band, which was formed in the same year as Air Supply. Little River Band is best known for its albums "Diamantina Cocktail" and "First Under the Wire," as well as its single "Help is on its Way."

Tickets for the concert can be purchased on the Fox Theater's website. They can also be purchased in person at the Fox Theater's Box Office or over the phone by calling (661) 324-1369.

