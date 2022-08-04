Aloha Entertainment performs for Books in Motion program

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Books in Motion is back in person this year. Put on by the Kern Dance Alliance and sponsored by 23ABC, the program encourages literacy in Kern County by telling stories through dance.

Local dance organizations are putting on free performances at various Kern library branches, and Aloha Entertainment is one of those groups.

The Polynesian dance school has been around for 20 years. They’re using dance to bring the book “Goodnight Hawaii” to life.

“The whole point of Books in Motion is to get children excited to read through the movement of the book," said director Dee Dee Ciorobea.

Not only does performing this book encourage kids to find the joys of reading, but it also teaches children in Kern County about the Polynesian culture.

“Every dance we have, there’s a story behind it, and our performers learn the translation to be able to articulate it through their hands and their hips and all of their movements," said director Arache Colter.

At each event there will also be crafts, dance lessons, free books and lots more fun. There are multiple happening across the county through August 12.

To learn more about how you can attend a Books in Motion performance, click here.