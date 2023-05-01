American Automobile Association reports drop in gas prices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The American Automobile Association reported that the national average price for a gallon of regular gas dropped a nickel since last week to $3.63.

The drop follows a drop in oil prices.

The motor club says that demand for gas has increased while supply decreased. According to AAA, this normally would cause prices to rise but fluctuating oil prices instead pushed them lower.

AAA says that if oil prices continue to decline, gas prices will likely also go down. The current average of $3.63 is 20 cents higher than a month ago but 50 cents less than a year ago.

In the Golden State, AAA reports the state average is more than a dollar higher at $4.87. Meanwhile in Kern County and Bakersfield, gas is $4.89 a gallon.

