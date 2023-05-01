Watch Now
American Automobile Association reports drop in gas prices

Shell gas
Paul Sakuma/AP
**FILE** Gas leaks out of the nozzle as Shell customer Anne Koenig pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., in this July 1, 2007 file photo. Individuals took a shopping break in June, boosting their spending at the slowest pace in nine months as high gasoline prices and fallout from the housing slump made people think twice about buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
Shell gas
Posted at 9:35 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 12:35:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The American Automobile Association reported that the national average price for a gallon of regular gas dropped a nickel since last week to $3.63.

The drop follows a drop in oil prices.

The motor club says that demand for gas has increased while supply decreased. According to AAA, this normally would cause prices to rise but fluctuating oil prices instead pushed them lower.

AAA says that if oil prices continue to decline, gas prices will likely also go down. The current average of $3.63 is 20 cents higher than a month ago but 50 cents less than a year ago.

In the Golden State, AAA reports the state average is more than a dollar higher at $4.87. Meanwhile in Kern County and Bakersfield, gas is $4.89 a gallon.

