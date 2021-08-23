American Red Cross opens second shelter for French Fire evacuees

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — American Red Cross of Kern County and Eastern Sierras opened a second evacuation shelter at Kern River Valley High School for residents affected by the French fire.

The two shelters in place are Woodrow Wallace Elementary School and Kern River Valley High School. They are located on the same campus and residents are encouraged to check-in at the high school first.

Evacuating residents are encouraged by Red Cross to take the following for each family member: prescription and other emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents, and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas, and toys should be taken along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

American Red Cross encourages families to stay prepared by; having an emergency kit ready, having a family plan for what you’ll do if you have to evacuate, and staying fully informed about the fire.