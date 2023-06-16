Annual 'Christmas in July' fundraiser to benefit Orlie's Shoe Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The annual "Christmas in July" fundraiser will be held on Sat, July 1.

The event is a 5K run and walk that benefits Bakersfield nonprofit Orlie’s Shoe Drive. Nicole and Alex Vigil founded the non-profit in honor of Alex’s late father, Orlie, around six years ago.

According to his family, when Orlie was growing up, he wasn't always able to afford shoes. Because of that, he made sure that was never an issue for his kids. Now, Alex and Nicole work year-round to put new pairs of shoes on the feet of children in the community.

The event will be held outside the Valley Baptist Church on Olive Drive at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of this event.

