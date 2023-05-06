Army Corps of Engineers continues to monitor Lake Isabella Dam levels

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still managing the Lake Isabella Dam.

They've been working on construction projects in order to keep the water from overflowing into the Kern River ahead of the expected snow melt in case of flooding.

The reservoir's storage capacity is just over 568,000 acre-feet. The storage currently stands at 349,000 acre-feet.

Local News United States Army Corps of Engineers now in charge of Lake Isabella Dam Charr Davenport, 23ABC

The dam has been approved to reach up to 361,000 acre-feet on a temporary basis outside of flood season.

During flood season, however, the pool is expected to be restricted to 170,000 acre-feet.