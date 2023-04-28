United States Army Corps of Engineers now in charge of Lake Isabella Dam

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Lake Isabella Dam is now under full control of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to work on flood risk reduction measures to fully control the rate at which water releases into the Kern River.

A member of the Army Corps of Engineers gave an update on why they took control of the dam on Thurs, April 27.

"Flood-risk reduction is the core reason for these projects," said Ken Wright of the Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District. "They are flood-risk reduction projects. So 365 days a year, we are managing the water based upon the current weather, future weather forecasts, the amount of water that's in the reservoir, and of course downstream demands."

The engineers spent six hours on Thursday morning releasing water to lower the number of cubic feet of water per second to a level they felt would be sustainable. They plan to continue working on the dam to further reduce the chances of flooding.

In response to this new change, local Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released a statement.

“A recent issue at the power plant located at the base of Main Dam at Lake Isabella has caused some concern within communities downstream of the reservoir, especially given the above-average snowpack and upcoming spring snowmelt," said McCarthy. "I have spoken with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander, Colonel Chad Caldwell, about Lake Isabella and he has assured me that any issues at the power plant pose no risk to Main Dam, which remains safe and operational."

"Over the years, I have worked with the Army Corps and stakeholders across our community to improve the dams and spillways at Lake Isabella to increase downstream flood safety," he continued. "These initiatives were substantially completed earlier this month. I will continue to work with the Army Corps to ensure they have the resources and tools needed to keep communities below Lake Isabella safe.”

