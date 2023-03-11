Army Corps of Engineers monitoring Isabella Dam

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — As heavy rains continue to fall on the Kern County area causing flooding throughout the area, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District announced that they are monitoring Lake Isabella and Dam.

They say that the current rainfall is "well within the capacity of Isabella Lake."

"We estimate that reservoir volume at the conclusion of this event will be between 230,000 and 270,000 acre-feet. The overall capacity of Isabella Lake is 568,000 acre-feet. We are coordinating with our state and local partners to update our projections multiple times a day."

They don't think that they will need to use emergency spillways at this time, but will use current outlet works for any increase in outflow.

"In the unlikely event of a spillway release, both the emergency and service spillways are fully functional and ready to release water as safely and manageably as possible. We encourage all local residents to heed evacuation warnings from local authorities," the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

They recommend visiting the Kern County Emergency Services website for updated emergency information.