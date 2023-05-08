Arts Council of Kern awarded grant from Kern Dance Alliance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Arts Council of Kern was awarded a grant for its Community Engagement through Indigenous Arts program from the Kern Dance Alliance Creative Corps.

According to the Arts Council, the grant will fund the Community Engagement through Indigenous Arts program for one year. The council is one of 20 Kern County organizations and artists to receive a grant from the KDA.

"Funding for ACK will foster community involvement and engagement by bringing people together through learning and participating in group arts forms from the first peoples," said the council in a press release. "Four indigenous artists will share and demonstrate how we can build bridges and bring about transformation through the arts to build a sense of home [and] belonging for people in the lowest quartile of the HPI."

The Arts Council of Kern says that the project has been a "long-held vision" for Jeanette Richardson, the council's executive director.

