Assemblyman Vince Fong requests action from Gov. Newsom regarding water flow in Central Valley

Assemblyman Vince urges lawmakers to reject the state budget bill before the Assembly at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2022. California Lawmakers approved their own version of the $300 billion operating budget but it will likely change as negotiations continue with Gov. Gavin Newsom who unveiled his revised 2022-2023 spending plan in May. The biggest difference between the two budget plans is how much money to return to taxpayers to help account for record-high gas prices. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,)
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:57:08-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Local assemblymember Vince Fong sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking him to relax water restrictions and allow the flow of water across the state.

He said, in part "During this drought, farmers need water to save for the coming dry months in order to grow the food we eat and communities need water for homes and businesses."

"Operational constraints are restricting flows when water is needed most in the Central Valley," Fong added.

A copy of the letter can be found on Fong's Twitter page.

