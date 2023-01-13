Assemblyman Vince Fong requests action from Gov. Newsom regarding water flow in Central Valley

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Local assemblymember Vince Fong sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking him to relax water restrictions and allow the flow of water across the state.

He said, in part "During this drought, farmers need water to save for the coming dry months in order to grow the food we eat and communities need water for homes and businesses."

"Operational constraints are restricting flows when water is needed most in the Central Valley," Fong added.

A copy of the letter can be found on Fong's Twitter page.