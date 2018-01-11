At The Table: NEW Mediterranean in Northwest Bakersfield at Sultan's Grill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Another new restaurant alert! Sultan's Mediterranean Grill recently opened in Northwest Bakersfield and it's adding new flair to the community.

This fast, casual restaurant allows customers to eat healthy while on the go.

Owner Tina, says they recently moved back to town because her husband lived in Bakersfield for years. They wanted to start growing their business in the welcoming community.

Not only is this an exciting, new restaurant, but it is also a healthy option. Sultan's brings in fresh ingredients from local producers, makes everything themselves, and stays away from oil.

It is a Chipotle-style ordering process with different combos you can order from. You can pick and choose rice, salad, and meat options to your liking.

Sultan's even offers a special dish not seen at most restaurants: NAME, Combo 5, or "The Special." Call it what you want, they will know what you mean! It is a twist on a typical shwarma plate. The dish has beef shawrma covered in a red, spicy sauce, on top of a bed of fried pita! It truly is a game changer and something special at Sultan's

If one restaurant wasn't enough, Sultan's is already working on a second location set to open in March. This will be located in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Coffee and Stockdale.

Sultan's Mediterranean Grill: 1211 Allen Rd Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93310

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10 am- 9 pm

