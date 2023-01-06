Atmospheric River affects Grapevine, High Wind Warning for travelers

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — California is facing large storms as an atmospheric river hits the state, and the Grapevine is no exception.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, "atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere, like rivers in the sky, that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics. These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow."

The National Weather Service's Hanford Forecast Office released a warning for travelers planning to use the Grapevine on Thurs, Jan 5. In a tweet, the forecast office announced a High Wind Warning.

High Wind Warning in effect for Interstate 5 corridor through the Grapevine and the Tehachapi Mountains until 8 AM PST this morning. Travel will remain difficult due to strong gusty winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dF71W4D6TZ — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 5, 2023

