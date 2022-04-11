Authorities identify boy who died in Kern River
23ABC News
File image of the Kern River just outside Kernville, Calif.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:30:31-04
KEYSVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the 9-year-old boy who died in the Kern River last week as Jemih Emil Reddick, of Los Angeles.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the boy's body was found Thursday about 200 to 300 yards from where he went missing in Keysville.
The KCSO Air Support Unit spotted the body and it was recovered shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.