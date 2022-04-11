Authorities identify boy who died in Kern River

KEYSVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the 9-year-old boy who died in the Kern River last week as Jemih Emil Reddick, of Los Angeles.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the boy's body was found Thursday about 200 to 300 yards from where he went missing in Keysville.

The KCSO Air Support Unit spotted the body and it was recovered shortly before 6:30 p.m.