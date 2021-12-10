Authorities release name of girl pedestrian killed by DUI driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities released the name of the girl and 19-year-old pedestrians who were killed by a DUI driver.

Caylee Maile Brown, 9, of Bakersfield, was killed along with Jeffrey James Malone, 19, of Bakersfield,

on while walking on a sidewalk at about 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Panama Lane, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department. The name of the man hasn't been released yet.

"Greenfield Union School District is saddened by the tragic loss of Granite Pointe student, Caylee Brown. Caylee was a 5th-grade student who was described as soft-spoken and reserved, yet very bright and intelligent. The district has grief counselors and other support staff available for students, staff, and parents. These services will be available this week and next week as needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caylee's family during this difficult time." Greenfield Union School District in a statement

It wasn’t the first DUI, but her fourth, where according to the Bakersfield Police Department, 46-year-old Lisa Core drove under the influence of a controlled substance–causing the death of a 10-year-old girl and 19-year-old man in South Bakersfield.

Core was arrested and charged on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license due to DUI conviction in Caylee's and the 19-year-old man's deaths.

The Bakersfield Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation. 23ABC will continue to bring more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.