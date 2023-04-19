Baines introduces another Assembly bill to combat catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a concern for Kern County residents. Bills like SB 1087 and AB 1740 were signed into law at the beginning of the year. The purpose of the bills is to combat catalytic converter thefts, as well as the trade in unsecured catalytic converters.

So far, the laws appear to be having an effect. Between January and March of 2022, 480 catalytic converter thefts were reported to the Bakersfield Police Department. For the same span of time in 2023, only 38 thefts have been reported to BPD.

Now, Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblymember for California's 35th District, is introducing AB 1519 in the hopes of bringing the number of catalytic converter thefts all the way down to zero.

"1519 calls for much-needed transparency and accountability for what's happening right now, especially with the catalytic converter theft that's hitting and impacting communities, especially like mine," said Baines.

Baines proposed AB 1519 to the Assembly Transportation Committee, which recently passed it. The bill, if approved by the Assembly, would make it illegal for someone to remove, alter, or hide a VIN number that has been added to a catalytic converter.

"Marking your catalytic converter with your vehicle's VIN is recommended by law enforcement as a way to protect your vehicle, and it also lets law enforcement trace the converter back to your vehicle to help establish guilt as well," said Baines.

Dr. Baines says her bill would not force car owners to mark their cars, but she adds that marking your car could save you hundreds of dollars in the future.

"It costs drivers between $1,000 and $4,000 dollars to get their car fixed after a theft, so the impact is devastating. Many vehicles are totaled after having their catalytic converter stolen," said Baines.

According to Baines, her bill will not only save car owners money and stress, but also ensures that criminals are charged accordingly. AB 1519 makes removing a VIN a misdemeanor, as well as making it illegal to be in possession of 3 or more unmarked catalytic converters.

"In my neighborhood, there's been multiple converters that have been stolen, and we can't let people get away scot-free. They're gonna be much less likely to target your vehicle if they know that there are penalties and they're gonna be held accountable," said Baines.

The final vote for AB 1519 should occur in mid-May. The bill must first be approved by both the Assembly Public Safety Committee and the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Even though the process will take some time, Baines still encourages residents to start marking their cars now.