Bakersfield activist Traco Matthews appointed to state Racial Equity Commission

Established by executive order in 2022, the commission will recommend tools and opportunities to advance racial equity and address structural racism.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:35:39-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — He is a pastor, professor, an advocate of social equality, Chief Program Officer of the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), and Chief Health Equity Officer at Kern Health Systems, but Bakersfield resident and activist Traco Matthews can now add another feather to his cap.

Matthews has been appointed to the state of California's first Racial Equity Commission. Established by executive order in 2022, the commission will recommend tools and opportunities to advance racial equity, address structural racism, and will be available to provide technical assistance to state and local governments.

Matthews continually seeks to improve culture, processes, and outcomes through his work and in the community.

