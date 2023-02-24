Bakersfield after school sports programs score big with kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Finding after school programs can be hard for some parents. That's why the City of Bakersfield's Recreation and Parks Department has teamed up with the Bakersfield City School District in the hope of creating more opportunities for Bakersfield students.

"We really have not done a great job historically with providing recreation for the entire city," said Director of Recreation and Parks for the City of Bakersfield Rick Anthony.

According to Anthony, it was this conclusion that led his team to reach out to BCSD and come up with an after school program.

It began last fall with a flag football program. Funding was brought in by both the city and the school district because, as Anthony says, in order to make it work, it would have to be a joint effort.

"For basketball, the schools didn't have an indoor facility, so they're all coming to our gym, and we are providing a referee. They provide coaches, we provide the uniforms," said Anthony. "So every season's different."

The program, which is available to students from six Bakersfield elementary schools, has already brought in about 100 participants.

In addition to giving kids an outlet to be more active, Anthony says there have been other benefits.

"I've already gotten some early feedback about teachers saying, 'Hey, this kid's behavior has improved,' or their grades have improved because they want to play basketball, and I give a lot of credit to the Bakersfield City School District," said Anthony.

According to Anthony, these after school programs improve children's' social adaptability and discipline, as well as providing a distraction from negative experiences in their lives.

The popularity of the flag football team gave rise to the co-ed basketball program, which will be extended through March.

"It may not save all of them," said Anthony, "but it certainly will change the trajectory of many of their lives."

Anthony says the city and school district will continue to monitor community feedback as they make future plans for the after school program. Although nothing has been made official, according to Anthony, they are already discussing adding both a soccer program and a volleyball program to their lineup.