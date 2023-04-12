Bakersfield awarded $1.5 million grant for urban greening projects

A 4 acre piece of land located on the southwest corner of East Belle Terrace and Citadel Street will soon be getting a makeover thanks to a $1.5 million dollar urban greening project grant that has been awarded to the City of Bakersfield.

"This is something that we can kind of transform this property and area into something that is more useful for folks that live down there and the kids that go to school at that elementary school right there," said Joe Conroy, the public information officer for the City of Bakersfield.

The city applied for the grant in order to focus on making improvements in the parks around Bakersfield. Ward 1 City Councilmember Eric Arias describes some of the planned improvements for the land at Belle Terrace and Citadel.

23ABC Bakersfield Ward 1 City Councilmember Eric Arias

"Improving the walkspace. So, we are talking more trees on both sides of the walkway there. Improved sidewalk access for those that are handicapable in the community, and then also some additional lighting improvements," said Arias.

Conroy says this project is part of a larger effort to reinvigorate Bakersfield's city parks and playgrounds.

"Last year we actually had more than $4 million dollars that we put into upgrading a number of playground equipment at different parks across the city, and so we are definitely investing in those properties and facilities, and wanna make sure that folks can use them and feel safe using them," said Conroy.

23ABC Public Information Officer for the City of Bakersfield Joe Conroy

According to Conroy, there is no estimate for when the project at Belle Terrace and Citadel will be started or by when it will be done, but the city is very excited to transform the area into something that will be more useful to the community.