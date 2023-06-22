Watch Now
Bakersfield Bitwise location, other California locations to permanently shut down

According to the notice, 625 employees will be terminated from the company, with 504 of those being here in California.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 22, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the mass Bitwise employee furlough, a state government notice was sent out as part of the Worker Adjustment and Re-Training Notification Act with an update on the company.

According to the notice, 625 employees will be terminated from the company, with 504 of those being here in California. The company will also be closing multiple facilities, including the locations in Bakersfield, Fresno, Merced, and Oakland.

The notice says that some of the reasons for the mass layoffs were unforeseeable business circumstances.

