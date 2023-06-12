Bakersfield burn survivors head to Champ Camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than a dozen local burn survivors are spending a week to just be a kid and take part in a special summer camp.

The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation threw a barbeque to send off the kids to Champ Camp on Sat, June 10.

Champ Camp is a week-long summer camp just for burn survivors, where children can take part in everything from horseback riding to dirt bikes. There is even a mud pit and a floating island called "Atlantis."

Champ Camp attendee Hudson O'Rourke explained how Atlantis works.

"Atlantis, it's like water parks," said O'Rourke. "It's like a giant floatie with a bunch of pieces on it and it's in the lake. You have to swim to it though."

David Mosqueda, the father of a child attending the camp, spoke about the camp and his son's excitement.

"We're a bit nervous but this time around we are very excited, especially just due to the fact that he's been killing us and telling us all year round, 'Hey, I'm ready. I'm ready to go. I'm excited'," said Mosqueda.

The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation will head up to camp and take part in a chili cook-off with other agencies from around the state on Wed, June 24. The event is a chance to take part in the fun for a day and see firsthand how the camp is changing the lives of kids.

Campers will return home on Sat, June 17.