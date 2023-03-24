Bakersfield City Ballet to perform 'Swan Lake' after years of waiting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's one of the most classic stories in ballet history but it is also a story that the Bakersfield City Ballet hasn't been able to tell since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after three long years, the ballet is getting its chance to finally perform "Swan Lake."

During the pandemic, the Bakersfield City Ballet did its best to keep the community entertained despite having to push back one of its biggest shows.

“Doors are open in the studio for air filtration," said the show's artistic director, Erica Ueberroth. "We performed in the street for people at a safe distance. We did anything we could to try and keep the performing arts alive and thriving."

Now after a long wait, the ballet is taking its chance to perform Tchaikovsky's iconic story of devotion and betrayal.

“Originally it was being staged for 2020 and due to the pandemic we were shut down and unable to perform," explained Ueberroth. "So we had this on hold waiting for the right moment and we are very excited that in 2023 we are ready to perform.”

The Bakersfield City Ballet's version of "Swan Lake" is only one act, adapted from a four-act show. Ueberroth says that it is a Bakersfield premiere, with no other local company having performed the production.

After years of waiting, much of the original cast from 2020 has moved on, leaving only a few behind to take the larger roles.

“It’s a different cast of dancers," said Ueberroth. "I have only about six or seven of that original cast and they are now older and performing different parts.”

The different parts include the main roles of Odette, Prince Sigfried, and Odile, who the dancers say took a lot of practice to perfect.

“It’s definitely like a long process," said Noor Elkereamy, who plays the part of Odile. "There’s so many rehearsals. It's like every weekend too, but what makes it fun is that we're able to dance with people that we truly love and it's like truly community and family. So we're excited to perform”

“It's a lot of inspiration from previous ballets that I’ve seen in real life and also videos," said Grayson Gallella, who will play Prince Siegfried. "I also just try to develop a character more, especially in actual pieces. I’ve tried to create character development in one five-minute section.”

Meanwhile, Odette's performer, Ella Gove, just wants people to enjoy the show.

“I know I put a lot of myself into this and I hope that people enjoy it,” said Gove.

The Bakersfield City Ballet will perform "Swan Lake" at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sat, March 25. For more information on ticket prices and how to see the show, visit the Bakersfield City Ballet's website or the Fox Theater's website.

