Bakersfield City Council discusses budget, expects high property tax revenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council met to discuss its proposed budget overview for the fiscal year 2023 to 2024 on Mon, May 8.

The presentation included budget projections, factors contributing to rising costs, and goals for various departments in the upcoming fiscal year. The city is projected to receive its highest property tax revenue in 15 years, a total of almost $106 million.

During the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year, city officials estimate a total revenue of more than $391 million, which is higher than last year's estimated total of nearly $383 million.

The city's new fiscal year begins Thurs, June 1.

