Bakersfield City Council to adopt mid-year budget Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is set to adopt its mid-year budget Tuesday with revenues exceeding initial estimates.

“Our mid-year process in recent years has considerable significant funding that has not historically been the case," said Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg during the Feb. 8 city council meeting.

Clegg offering the mid-year budget review with adjustments, proposing $7 million in one-time allocations of Public Safety and Vital Service funds. Of that $7 million — 58% is allocated to address homelessness, 21% to maintain fiscal solvency, 13% for public safety services and 8% to enhance quality of life and public amenities.

The largest sum is going towards affordable housing options with $2.6 million from PSVS funds set to match state funding.

“The great news about this is it’s another $5 million total between our money and state funds to address affordable housing needs,” Clegg said.

The next largest allocation is $1.6 million to be set aside towards the city’s rainy day and cash basis reserve fund.

In total, the year-end fund balances for the last fiscal year were $6 million in general funds and $19 million in PSVS funds.