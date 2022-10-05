Bakersfield City School District to provide Narcan for middle and junior high schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The growing fentanyl crisis in Bakersfield has caused major concern for parents and its growing prevalence in schools.

The Bakersfield City School District is working to help prevent future overdose deaths in students. The Board of Trustees held a meeting Monday and decided to provide middle and junior high schools with Narcan in case of a fentanyl overdose.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose.

Health staff for the district plan to establish a training schedule to teach other district employees how to administer Narcan.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can cause serious harm or even death.

The district is working to prevent student and staff exposure to the drug.

