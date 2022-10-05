Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield City School District to provide Narcan for middle and junior high schools

The Bakersfield City School District is working to help prevent future overdose deaths in students.
Narcan
WCPO
Narcan
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 20:23:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The growing fentanyl crisis in Bakersfield has caused major concern for parents and its growing prevalence in schools.

The Bakersfield City School District is working to help prevent future overdose deaths in students. The Board of Trustees held a meeting Monday and decided to provide middle and junior high schools with Narcan in case of a fentanyl overdose.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose.

Health staff for the district plan to establish a training schedule to teach other district employees how to administer Narcan.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can cause serious harm or even death.

The district is working to prevent student and staff exposure to the drug.

COMPLETE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to see Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra