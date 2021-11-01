Bakersfield College addresses vaccination deadline for Nov 1st

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Community College District November 1st deadline to be vaccinated is here. Monday, all students, and staff must either show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a medical exemption to step foot on campus.

College students headed to class Monday morning like any other day but today students who came to school without uploading their vaccination status or exemption were not allowed on campus.

“Students will have a pass on their campus app a green pass or a red pass if they have a green pass they can come onto campus if they have a red pass they stay home,” said Dr. Nicky Damania the Dean of Students at Bakersfield College.

Damania said Bakersfield College is following protocol when it comes to COVID.

“No matter if it’s a classroom or office environment as they enter into the space within the campus building college personnel will ask them for their pass and they show it on their phone,” said Damania.

Damania said Monday morning there were students who forgot to upload their cards or had not been vaccinated but added that Bakersfield College is there to help.

“If they’re not yet vaccinated, they can. We do have vaccines on campus if they choose to do that or they can submit their exemption or religious exemption which we review and go through the process,” said Damania.

Damania said getting your exemptions reviewed can take one to three days, so he advises students to submit their paperwork as soon as possible.

“Even though you may not fall in line with the vaccine requirements does not mean you can’t continue your education there are multiple avenues multiple ways to get it. So, don’t let it stop your education and don’t let it hinder yourself because at the end of the day we’re here to help you we will get you through it so just keep pushing and it will happen,” said Damania.

As of now, the district does not have exact numbers on vaccinations and enrollment because data collection is still live, and there are still those who have yet to share their vaccination status through the college's online record system.