Bakersfield College dedicates Veterans Memorial Plaza on main campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several hundred people gathered at the center of Bakersfield College to celebrate the dedication of a plaza to honor Kern County veterans on Thurs, Aug 31.

BC's new Veterans Plaza is located in the heart of campus, north of the Veterans Services Office. According to school officials, the space represents gratitude and acknowledgment for individuals who served in all six branches of the military.

Several dignitaries spoke at the ceremony, including current House Speaker and BC alumnus Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy says that the location of the plaza speaks volumes about how the college values its veterans.

"It's the beauty of Kern County," said McCarthy. "We know where our freedoms come from. You could sit on college campuses and they're going to have different debates about different philosophies and principles, but you know what? Those who defended your right to have those, we honor them at the very heart. That's why I'm so proud of Bakersfield College."

"I'm so proud of Bakersfield and Kern County for honoring their veterans," he continued. "It's one more example of that."

Each one of the erected pillars has the history and information of each branch of the service: Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force.



