Bakersfield College highlights public safety training program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you have a passion for helping the community or you’re looking for a career in public safety, you don’t have to go far to find proper training.

The Public Safety Training Program through Bakersfield College prepares students for all sorts of careers, from becoming paramedics or firefighters to working in criminal justice. Program Manager Tiffany Sagbohan said it’s important to get people in those roles.

"It has a large impact because if you just want to help your community, these are the things that we want. These particular industries I just mentioned are really shrinking," she said. "We’re trying to increase those, get folks interested in helping and protecting their own community, so this is a way to do it and I know a lot of folks don’t know that Bakersfield College actually has those opportunities here.”

Most of the professors either currently or previously worked in the field they teach, meaning students learn from people with personal experience.

The fire academy classes are even coordinated directly through the Kern County and Bakersfield Fire Departments.

"A lot of the teachers that are teaching [are] all industry folks. They have firsthand experience. They are EMT or paramedic professionals so they know what they’re talking about and we are proud of all of them," said Sagbohan.

On April 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., an open house and resource fair is happening at the Weill Institute in downtown Bakersfield.

Groups like Hall Ambulance and KCFD will be there, along with professors, all showcasing the public safety training pathway.

On April 20, a Coffee with a Cop panel discussion and recruitment fair is happening from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You do need to register for these events. Click here to do so.