Bakersfield College opens multi-use Learning Resource Center on Delano campus

The Learning Resource Center has 13 classrooms and two computer labs.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 12:24:33-04

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College students and staff celebrated the opening of a new multi-use Learning Resource Center in Delano on Tuesday, Sept 19.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the BC Delano campus, celebrating the new 39,000-square-foot center. The Learning Resource Center has 13 classrooms and two computer labs.

The new space aims to bring new programs and degree offerings to students. Some community members believe it is the perfect addition to the campus since enrollment numbers have doubled this year compared to last year.

