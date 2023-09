BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The scholarship application window for Bakersfield College will open on Sun, Oct 1.

BC students will be able to apply for scholarships through Thurs, Feb 1. Students can apply for over 300 different opportunities that range from $300 to $2,200.

As many know, scholarships help students pay for books, tuition, and other school-related items and activities.

To learn more about BC's scholarships, visit the college's website.



