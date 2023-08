BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those planning on visiting Bakersfield College may want to reschedule.

Bakersfield College would like to remind the public that the main campus will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thurs, Aug 17. The college will be closed, as it is hosting a half-day of professional development for faculty and staff.

Regular business hours will resume on Friday, Aug 18.