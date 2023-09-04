Bakersfield College’s Ballet Folklórico Ritmo y Sabor to perform 'Las Playas de Mexico'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's Ballet Folklórico Ritmo y Sabor student club will perform "Las Playas de Mexico" on Sat, Sept 16.

The Ballet Folklórico Ritmo y Sabor's "Las Playas de Mexico" is a show that aims to showcase music and dance from Mexico's coastal regions. The performance will feature multiple guests, including Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli, Ballet Folklorico de Fresno City College, Teocalli Cultural Academy, and Aguilas de Mt. Vernon. There will also be an opening performance from Bakersfield City School students.

The show will take place at the indoor theater at BC's Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 each.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

