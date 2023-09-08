Bakersfield community member Rick Kreiser honored with 2023 John Brock Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield community member was honored for his service to Kern County as a business owner on Thurs, Sept 7.

Rick Kreiser, the co-founder and president of Carney's Business Technology Center, was the recipient of the 2023 John Brock Award. He was given the community service prize during a recognition dinner at the Seven Oaks Country Club.

"It is truly an honor for me to be named as the recipient of this prestigious award," said Kreiser when he was notified of the award. "It inspires me to continue dedicating my time and energy towards making a positive difference in our wonderful community."

The John Brock Award is typically bestowed on a business or community leader who demonstrates a lifetime of exceptional service for the betterment of Kern County.

“Rick Kreiser is a leader of principle who embodies the virtues of community service and civic engagement," said California State University Bakersfield President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny. "As a business owner, he invests in our city and workforce, creating jobs and countless opportunities. As a cultural leader, he contributes to the vibrancy of our music and art scene. As a supporter of CSUB, he is helping our students seize their future."



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

