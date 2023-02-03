Bakersfield Community Theatre puts on musical adaptation of 'Sister Act'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those who have seen the movie will want to see the musical. The Bakersfield Community Theatre (BCT) is opening its version of the show "Sister Act."

The musical is based on the 1992 film starring Whoopie Goldberg. The BCT says they kept the amusing plot and added a memorable soundtrack by using songs from multiple composers including the award-winning Alan Menken.

“'Sister Act' is the musical adaptation of the movie the 'Sister Act' movie that everybody loves so much," explained the show's director, Jacquelyn Thompson-Murcer. "Sometimes when a movie is adapted into a musical, the songs are not memorable and it's just 'eh.' But these are really good songs and you will leave here humming one of them or singing them like I've been doing the past six months.”

The show's opening night is on Fri, Feb 3. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The show is running for three weekends, including a special 1 p.m. show for Super Bowl Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for students, military, and senior citizens. Tickets are $25 for general audiences. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at BCTStage.org.