BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Elks Lodge #266 will hold a special dinner event with proceeds going toward the Maui Elks Fire Relief fund on Fri, Aug 18.

During the "Slider Dinner" event, customers will be able to receive a smash burger, Hawaiian chicken, or a pulled pork slider and a side of choice for $12. Proceeds will benefit victims of the wildfires in Maui.

The event will take place at the Elks Lodge on 30th Street, starting at 6 p.m.