SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The Essendant Bakersfield Distribution Center is closing its doors.

A notice of "reduction in force" was sent to employees, giving them a 60-day notice, on Thurs, June 15. The notice says the entire facility will be closed and it's expected to be "permanent in nature."

The location on Fannuchi Way in Shafter is expected to close down on Mon, Aug 14.