Bakersfield family still seeking justice after 9 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Chris Odom lost his brother almost 9 years ago, in September. 2014, and he says his family still has no answers on who killed Matt Odom.

"It's been about 9 years," said Odom, "but it seems sometimes like just yesterday, you know? It still kind of plays in my head."

Matt Odom was assaulted and stabbed on his front lawn as he prepared to leave for work. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

"They took away my baby brother. They took away my family with zero remorse," said Odom.

Following Matt's death, Detective Damacio Diaz took over the case, but two years later, Diaz was sentenced to 5 years in prison after being charged with accepting illegal bribes and selling stolen drugs from the Bakersfield Police Department's evidence room.

After Diaz' conviction, Odom was left unsure if his family would ever see justice for Matt. He says he hopes their Justice for Matt Odom Facebook page and the billboard the family put up in Idaho will spark someone's memory to help with the investigation.

"We do pretty much everything we can. I mean, like, the investigation is still being looked at. Unfortunately, we weren't dealt the best detective, but we started a justice page at Justice for Matt Odom," said Odom.

Odom says the family made the decision to put the billboard up in Idaho because that's where Matt's 4 children live now. He says the billboard is an attempt to reconnect with those kids and show them that their family is still advocating for justice.

"If we're keeping it in the public eye, you know, maybe they'll be like 'Dang, my dad's really loved," or hear a different version of the story from what they've been told," said Odom.

Odom says he plans to eventually put up billboards in Bakersfield as the family continues to push for closure.

"I just want them to know we haven't ever stopped fighting for justice," said Odom. "We haven't stopped fighting for them to get justice for their dad."

23ABC News reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for comment. While our request for an on-camera interview was declined, BPD did till us that any information gathered by Detective Diaz has been revetted. In addition, they urge anyone with any information that could help the investigation to contact BPD at 327-7111. For callers wishing to remain anonymous, call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.