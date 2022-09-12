Bakersfield Fire Department seeks help identifying people of interest in White Lane blaze

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is seeking the public's help identifying three people of interest in last week's White Lane fire.

The blaze destroyed Fallas Discount Store early Friday morning at 2300 White Lane in South Bakersfield.

The fire department said the three people were seen in the area shortly before the blaze started and were walking with a yellow mountain bike.

The first person of interest is described as a man possibly in his late 20s with short black hair and may go by the name “Puerto Rican." He was last seen wearing a light colored plaid shirt, brown shorts, white shoes, and a red backpack.

The second person of interest is described as a woman in her mid-20s with brown or blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and carrying a black bag.

The third person of interest is described as a man possibly in his mid-20s with long black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, and dark- colored shorts.

Anyone with information, should call Bakersfield Fire Department at 661-326-3691.