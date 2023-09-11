Bakersfield Fire Department to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents are invited to honor and remember those heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the 9/11 attacks on Mon, Sept 11.

The Bakersfield Fire Department will be holding its Always Remember 9/11 Memorial Flag Ceremony. The event aims to honor the firefighters who died trying to save others during the terror attacks in New York on September 11, 2001.

The event will be held at Bakersfield Fire Station 15 on Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield. It will begin at 8:46 a.m.



