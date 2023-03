MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — In anticipation of severe flooding in Merced County, the Bakersfield Fire Department deployed a six-member Water Rescue Team to the area on Thurs, Mar 9.

The group will be heading to the city of Atwater, a community 2.5 hours north of Fresno.

Members of this team were also deployed to Merced County in early January, where they saw significant action while making several rescues.