Bakersfield high schoolers start STEM fair for underprivileged youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group of high school seniors hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fair for foster and under-served youth in the community.

Growing the Genius Generation is one of four teams in the Ford Dream Builders Leadership Program. The program consists of eight local high school leaders who had a goal of providing STEM-based initiatives to local youth.

“Through these teams, we work for a year trying to make a community service project that will have a lasting impact on Bakersfield," said Sofia Truong, a student in the Ford Dream Builders Leadership Program. "In my team, there are seven other students, other high school seniors, together we decided that we wanted to focus on STEM."

Truong is one of the eight high school students in the program and says they wanted to bring hands-on interactive learning as a way to serve the foster youth in the community, so they set up the Ford Dream Builders STEM Fair.

“When we first met with the Bakersfield Angels back in October, just discussing this project and trying to explore the routes, something that stuck with me ever since then is the statistic that kids in the foster care system, only 50 percent of them will get a high school diploma," explained Truong. "That was something that absolutely shocked me and I still remember it to this day. Getting a high school diploma is something that should be celebrated and something that we should encourage for these youth. If our fair was just one way to encourage just even one kid, I consider that a success.”

Truong adds that having a variety of vendors for the youth was key. Ranging from high school, college clubs, and also local businesses and organizations.

She adds that this allowed students to have the opportunity of exploring various interactive booths, including live robotics demonstrations and slime-making, among other activities.

“It really shows that kids can be involved in STEM wherever they are in their life. Whether that be high school, in college, or even in the workplace," said Truong. "Being in STEM is something that is fun and can be cool. No matter what dream you have, as long as you put your mind to it, it will get it done and I thought that was a really inspiring message and something that my whole team carried out the whole day.”

Truong says that students were also able to hear from local community leaders encouraging the youth to harness their potential and learn that STEM can be both interactive and fun.

“Hopefully being at our event, they can figure out what they do and what they don’t like," said Truong. "Being able to experiment and see what you like is a huge part of trying to find out what you want to do later on.”

Truong says that their leadership program partnered with the Kern Economic Development Foundation to continue hosting the STEM fair every year, allowing their legacy to continue inspiring foster and underserved youth across Kern County.