Bakersfield Kernals memorabilia found in closet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It didn't take long for another piece of hockey history to emerge from the darkness.

Just one day after a story aired on the jacket belonging to the Bakersfield 'Kernals' hockey team that was discovered in Canada, the Rabobank Arena's front office received an email on from a woman who sent pictures of a signed Kernals hockey stick from the 1962-63 team, the same year as the jacket that was found.

Natasha McCann said the stick belonged to her mother and was collecting dust in a closet. When cross-checked, the names on the stick match the names on the team's roster.

Matt Riley, the President of the Bakersfield Condors, talked about how Bakersfield Kernals memorabilia may be displayed in the future.

"I don't know," said Riley. "It's just kind of cool and I think we should somehow display it, obviously. Whether it's framing it in the arena or putting it in some case or whatever. It's a neat artifact."

Meanwhile, longtime Bakersfield Condors freelance photographer Mike Duffy has a Kernals jersey and other goalie pads and gloves.

Looks like the Condors are going to need a bigger display case!

