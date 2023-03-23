Bakersfield National Cemetery to begin holding unaccompanied services again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery is resurrecting its unaccompanied ceremonies for service men and women interred without family.

The first service of the year will be held on Thurs, March 23. Officials are hoping to conduct four ceremonies this year.

"As a veteran, it saddens my heart that we have to lay to rest someone that doesn't have family here or someone who possibly became indigent and therefore didn't have family to give them their final farewell," said Bakersfield National Cemetery Director Cindy Van Bibber.

Van Bibber says the ceremony will remember 14 veterans on Thursday. The program is scheduled to include a eulogy, full military honors including a rifle salute and the playing of taps, and music from the Veterans Family Band.

Following the ceremony, officials will hold a wreath laying in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam Veterans Day. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

