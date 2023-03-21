Unaccompanied Memorial Ceremony to be held at Bakersfield National Ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery is planning to hold ceremonies to honor unaccompanied veterans and those who served in Vietnam.

This will be the first ceremony of its kind this year and it will be held to memorialize veterans who were interred without any known family. It's a ceremony that guarantees service members that they will be honored and remembered when being laid to rest.

The Bakersfield National Cemetery will host its first Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony of the year at 10 a.m. on Thurs, March 23.

Cindy Van Bibber, director of the Bakersfield National Cemetery, joined us in studio to talk about the event.