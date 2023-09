BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery is planning to hold a ceremony to honor unaccompanied veterans on Wed, Sept 20.

The ceremony will be the second one of its kind held by the cemetery this year. It will be held to memorialize veterans who were interred without any known family.

The event is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m.



