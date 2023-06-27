Bakersfield native arrested in Russia moved to pre-trial facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are new details on the Bakersfield native arrested for allegedly possessing and selling drugs in Russia.

Glenda Garcia, the mother of 51-year-old Travis Leake, informed 23ABC that she received information from the State Department. She says they told her Leake has been transferred to a pre-trial facility where he will be held until his trial.

Garcia also told 23ABC the embassy is working with the investigator who controls access to Leake in order to arrange a visit with consular officers.

Leake faces 20 years in prison if he is found guilty.