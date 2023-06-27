Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield native arrested in Russia moved to pre-trial facility

Glenda Garcia, the mother of 51-year-old Travis Leake, informed 23ABC that she received information from the State Department.
Michael Travis Leake with his band "Louna." Leake is pictured second to the right.
Glenda Garcia
Michael Travis Leake with his band "Louna." Leake is pictured second to the right.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 18:02:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are new details on the Bakersfield native arrested for allegedly possessing and selling drugs in Russia.

Glenda Garcia, the mother of 51-year-old Travis Leake, informed 23ABC that she received information from the State Department. She says they told her Leake has been transferred to a pre-trial facility where he will be held until his trial.

Garcia also told 23ABC the embassy is working with the investigator who controls access to Leake in order to arrange a visit with consular officers.

READ ALSO: Man arrested in Russia confirmed to be Bakersfield native, mother gives interview

Leake faces 20 years in prison if he is found guilty.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School