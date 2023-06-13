Man arrested in Russia confirmed to be Bakersfield native, mother gives interview

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The State Department has confirmed the arrest of a Bakersfield native in Russia.

Russian news media reported that former Bakersfield resident Michael Travis Leake was arrested in Moscow for allegedly possessing and selling drugs. According to the reports, Leake is suspected of selling mephedrone, also known as M-CAT, a drug that gives users similar effects to cocaine and MDMA.

The State Department says they are "aware" of a US native being arrested in Russia.

"When a U.S. Citizen is detained overseas, the department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” said the department in a statement.

Leake's mother, Glenda Garcia, gave an exclusive interview with 23ABC about her son's arrest.

"Worst case scenario, if there is any truth to it, I just pray that he's treated humanely," said Garcia. "That's the big worry, right there. Innocent or guilty, how they're gonna treat him, because he said they did beat him when they arrested him."

Garcia went on to explain how her son ended up in Russia. As a musician, he would translate Russian songs to English and post them on Youtube, eventually leading to him being contacted by a Russian band who wanted him to bring his music to their country.

According to Garcia, the band that contracted Leake was Russian metal band Slot. While Garcia was unable to provide a photo of Leake with the band Slot, she did provide a photo of Leake with his Bakersfield band, Louna, in 2013.

Glenda Garcia

The entire interview with Glenda Garcia can be watched below.