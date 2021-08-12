Bakersfield native, Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 straight batters

CHICAGO, Illinois (KERO) — Milwaukee right-hander and Bakersfield native, Corbin Burnes, is now in the record books after he struck out 10 straight batters Wednesday.

Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer, Tom Seaver, who also struck out 10 straight in 1970. Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola also matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last year.

Burnes lead the Brewers to a 10 to nothing win over Cubs and finished with a career-high of 15 strikeouts in eight innings.

Centennial High tweeted expressing their excitement for Centennial alumni Corbin Burnes and his record performance.