Bakersfield Police Department asks for help identifying 3 suspected of theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying three people suspected of committing grand theft at a local business in Southwest Bakersfield on Nov 3, 2022.

According to the BPD, the trio stole "several thousand dollars worth of merchandise" from the store. All three people were caught on the shop's security camera.

The first suspect is a Hispanic woman with long black hair. She is approximately 25 to 30 years old. She was seen wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt with white pants and black and white Converse shoes.

The second suspect is a Hispanic man with brown hair and tattoos on both forearms. He is approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was seen wearing a blue striped shirt with grey shorts.

The third suspect is also a Hispanic man that is approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was seen wearing a black and red baseball hat with a white sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective David Hamma at (661) 326-3513.

